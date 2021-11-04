Doki Doki Finance Price Down 42% This Week (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $64,404.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $45.11 or 0.00073545 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars.

