Donut Price Reaches $0.0098 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $10,850.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

