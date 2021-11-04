Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 8,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

