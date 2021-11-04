DPRating Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $787,121.46 and $54,659.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

