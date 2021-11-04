Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €88.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($104.35) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.44 ($99.34).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €69.40 ($81.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a one year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.14.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

