Dragon Coins Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.