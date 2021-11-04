DragonVein Market Cap Achieves $3.13 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $66,596.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,509.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.08 or 0.00969097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.00277551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00244589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

