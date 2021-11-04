Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

