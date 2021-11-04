DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM opened at $47.83 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $19,798,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $18,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $10,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.