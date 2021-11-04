Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,332. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.