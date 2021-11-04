e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $33.38.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.