e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $39.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

