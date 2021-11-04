e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $40.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.
ELF traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.