e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $40.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

ELF traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

