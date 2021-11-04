Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

