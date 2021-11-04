Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.72.

ETN stock opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a twelve month low of $104.34 and a twelve month high of $172.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

