Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.72.

NYSE:ETN opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $172.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 100,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 155,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

