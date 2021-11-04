Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.