Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SLHG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of SLHG stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.42.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.