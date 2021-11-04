Education Ecosystem Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $47,150.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

