Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECM. Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,240.43 ($16.21).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 723.93 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,196 ($15.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,082.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.44. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.20.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

