Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.44.

Shares of EA traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 95,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

