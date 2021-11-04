Electrum Dark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $12,354.15 and approximately $112.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00094290 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.