Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ELDN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.88. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.