Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $117,300.87 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.51 or 0.07319942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

