EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,841 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $64,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

