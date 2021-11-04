Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

