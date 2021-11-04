Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.86 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.