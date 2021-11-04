Energi (NRG) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $86.02 million and approximately $286,915.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00510374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,745,719 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

