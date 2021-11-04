ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 304,494 shares.The stock last traded at $28.97 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ENI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

