ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XNGSY opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ENN Energy has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $92.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XNGSY shares. CLSA cut shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

