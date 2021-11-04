Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESGR opened at $241.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.