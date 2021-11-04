Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Rob Wood Sells 12,967 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Entain stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,024 ($26.44). 1,056,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,967. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 86.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,022.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENT. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

