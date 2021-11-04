EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,598.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $97,529.37 and approximately $25,598.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.