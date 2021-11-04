Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.90. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $733.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

