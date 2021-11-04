EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

