EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.
EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
EOG Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Several brokerages have commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.