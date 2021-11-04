Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 359,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

