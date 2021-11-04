EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-$3.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.010 EPS.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 432,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. EPR Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

