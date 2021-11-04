Equalizer Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $1.64 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

