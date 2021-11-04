Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $27.030-$27.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $34.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $803.59. The company had a trading volume of 635,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $889.12.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

