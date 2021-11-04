Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

