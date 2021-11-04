Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 50937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.