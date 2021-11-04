Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 50937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

