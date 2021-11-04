Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.