Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

BHR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

