Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $19.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.35. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.