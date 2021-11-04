Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.