Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE:ELS remained flat at $$84.60 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

