Eric Mcgee Sells 250 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of JBHT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.27. The stock had a trading volume of 551,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $201.09.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
