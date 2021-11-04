Eric Mcgee Sells 250 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.27. The stock had a trading volume of 551,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $201.09.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.