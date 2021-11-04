Ernest Nicolas Sells 414 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ROK opened at $339.30 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $345.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.