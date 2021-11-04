Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $145,671.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

