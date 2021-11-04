Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

